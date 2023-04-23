Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($49.50) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($51.97) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.31) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($43.44) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,724.44 ($46.09).

WTB opened at GBX 3,125 ($38.67) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,007.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,808.14. The stock has a market cap of £6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,953.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($45.17).

In other news, insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,140 ($38.86) per share, with a total value of £8,635 ($10,685.56). In other Whitbread news, insider Cilla Snowball acquired 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,078 ($38.09) per share, for a total transaction of £69,501.24 ($86,005.74). Also, insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,140 ($38.86) per share, for a total transaction of £8,635 ($10,685.56). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,490 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,980 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

