XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Performance

XBiotech stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. XBiotech has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in XBiotech by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 31,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.