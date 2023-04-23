ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.80 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.16.

Shares of ZIM opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.60. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $71.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 87.07% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 52,478 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

