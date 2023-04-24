10,200 Shares in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Zynex during the third quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1,213.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZYXI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Zynex Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $438.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $48.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Zynex Profile

(Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.