10,260 Shares in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GAB. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 40,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAB opened at $5.70 on Monday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

