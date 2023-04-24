10,600 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,824,000 after acquiring an additional 244,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,101,000 after buying an additional 201,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 751.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after buying an additional 110,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,589,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paylocity news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Price Performance

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $193.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.17 and its 200-day moving average is $203.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.41 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. Research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.36.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

