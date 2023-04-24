11,237 Shares in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Harrow Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Harrow Health by 44.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Harrow Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Harrow Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Harrow Health by 530.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HROW. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Harrow Health Trading Up 3.5 %

About Harrow Health

Shares of HROW stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $24.65.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

