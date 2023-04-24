12,888 Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $11,174,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 45,081 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCCS. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

