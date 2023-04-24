1,300 Shares in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NBR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Nabors Industries from $215.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NBR stock opened at $112.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.70 and its 200 day moving average is $148.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $92.66 and a 52-week high of $193.88.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $769.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.46 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

