1,440 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab Price Performance

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ECL opened at $165.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $179.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

