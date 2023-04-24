163,754 Shares in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 163,754 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ocean Power Technologies by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ocean Power Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 119,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ocean Power Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPTT opened at $0.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.49.

Ocean Power Technologies ( NASDAQ:OPTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 875.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy, which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America, Europe, and Asia and Australia.

