1,695 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 319,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,112,000 after purchasing an additional 251,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.98 and a 200-day moving average of $120.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $131.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

