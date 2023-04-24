2,737 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,737 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $106.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

