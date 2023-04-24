3,324 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,324 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in BHP Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $609,745,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,193 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP opened at $58.75 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHP. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.94) to GBX 2,510 ($31.06) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.41) to GBX 2,550 ($31.56) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.22) to GBX 2,300 ($28.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

