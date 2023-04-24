336 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total value of $24,184,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total value of $4,895,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,229,307.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total transaction of $24,184,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,393 shares of company stock worth $196,152,841. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.00.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $764.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $737.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $663.75. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $772.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

