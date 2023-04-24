4,548 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $47.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

