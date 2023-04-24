62,600 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 437.3% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after buying an additional 716,860 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 630.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 691,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,245,000 after buying an additional 596,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 965,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,675,000 after acquiring an additional 361,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $67.50.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

