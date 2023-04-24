8,895 Shares in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 351.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $280,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

GRNB stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

