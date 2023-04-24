a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives $2.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AKA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $1.70 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

NYSE AKA opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.09. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

In other news, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long acquired 79,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $50,386.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 383,226 shares in the company, valued at $241,432.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 56,250 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,562.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 122,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,712.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long acquired 79,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,386.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 383,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,432.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Partners L P increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% during the third quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 69,656,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,229 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 99.2% in the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 667,166 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 374,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

