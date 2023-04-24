a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives $2.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.19.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AKA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $1.70 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
a.k.a. Brands Price Performance
NYSE AKA opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.09. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at a.k.a. Brands
Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Partners L P increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% during the third quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 69,656,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,229 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 99.2% in the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 667,166 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 374,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.