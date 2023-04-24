Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acrivon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acrivon Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

ACRV stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.73. Acrivon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

