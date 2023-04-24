Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acrivon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acrivon Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.
Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance
ACRV stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.73. Acrivon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics
Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.