Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

AYI stock opened at $157.40 on Monday. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.28 and a 200 day moving average of $179.20. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

