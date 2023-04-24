Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 22,781 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet bought 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $29,992.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $121,098.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ADX opened at $15.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

