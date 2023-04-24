AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,598,000 after buying an additional 353,323 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

AGCO Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $124.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $360,307.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,237.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.