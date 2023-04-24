Air Lease (AL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Air Lease to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $601.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.62 million. On average, analysts expect Air Lease to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Air Lease Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AL opened at $39.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Air Lease has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Lease

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Air Lease by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 74,067 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AL. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Articles

