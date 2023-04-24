Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $80.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.66. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $119.76.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $25,022.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,177.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,899 shares of company stock valued at $700,887 and sold 35,617 shares valued at $2,805,070. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.18.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

