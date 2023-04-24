Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alcoa in a report released on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $38.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $72.68.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -8.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Articles

