Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.29 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

