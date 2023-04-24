Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,242,117. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average is $96.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $125.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

