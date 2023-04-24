Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lessened by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.30.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $105.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.37. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,879 shares of company stock worth $10,242,117. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

