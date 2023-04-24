Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphatec in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Li forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alphatec’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphatec’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Alphatec Trading Down 1.3 %

ATEC stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $105.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.70 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 43.36%.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 30,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $483,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $134,171.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 465,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $483,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,740.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,997 shares of company stock valued at $967,265,213. 33.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after buying an additional 1,410,693 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Alphatec by 287.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 608,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphatec by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after buying an additional 483,935 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,558,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Alphatec by 859.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 486,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 435,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

