Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.53.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.96 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average of $97.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of -399.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

