Ameresco (AMRC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Ameresco to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Ameresco has set its FY23 guidance at $1.80-$1.90 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ameresco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $43.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth $116,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Piper Sandler raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

