American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $150.93 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $166.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.47 and its 200-day moving average is $147.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

