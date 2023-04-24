Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn $4.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $8.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.65 EPS.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $31.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of -0.80. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,537,668.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at $261,537,668.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $123,681.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,408.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,588 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,472,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,038,000 after buying an additional 1,931,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,127,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,411,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

