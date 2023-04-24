Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Analog Devices by 21.2% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $186.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.44. The company has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

