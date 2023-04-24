Analysts Issue Forecasts for Antero Midstream Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Antero Midstream in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:AM opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Antero Midstream news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

