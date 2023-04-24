Analysts Offer Predictions for Antero Midstream Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Antero Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.30 on Monday. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Antero Midstream by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.35%.

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

