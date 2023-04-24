Analysts Offer Predictions for F.N.B. Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FNB. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in F.N.B. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 162,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 14.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 15.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 95,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 5.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 60,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

