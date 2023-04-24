Analysts Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target at $30.13

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.13.
COLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
Columbia Banking System Trading Down 2.7 %
COLB opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53.
Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.