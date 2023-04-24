Analysts Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Target Price at $125.80

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 74.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 55.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 393.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 29.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY opened at $90.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.95. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

