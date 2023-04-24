Analysts Set Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Target Price at $25.92

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,483.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,100 shares of company stock worth $4,212,089. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Exelixis by 323.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.13.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

