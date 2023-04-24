Analysts Set Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Target Price at $5.00

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

GERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Geron Stock Performance

NASDAQ GERN opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 23,808.89% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,165,698.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Geron news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,165,698.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,588 shares in the company, valued at $229,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,231,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,097 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GERN. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Geron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading

