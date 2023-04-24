Analysts Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Target Price at $80.91

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in HealthEquity by 9.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $18,460,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in HealthEquity by 33.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,510 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,453,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,313,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 27.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Up 0.4 %

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -184.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $52.27 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.14.

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Stories

