Analysts Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) PT at $596.88

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $596.89.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Humana Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Humana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Humana by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Humana by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $491.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $501.95 and its 200-day moving average is $510.87. Humana has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 28.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

