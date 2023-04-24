Analyzing Pineapple Energy (PEGY) & Its Rivals

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) is one of 37 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Pineapple Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pineapple Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy -33.28% -5.55% -3.08% Pineapple Energy Competitors -16.13% 17.12% -5.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pineapple Energy Competitors 204 603 1218 40 2.53

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pineapple Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Pineapple Energy currently has a consensus target price of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 305.80%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 69.39%. Given Pineapple Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $27.52 million -$10.35 million -0.86 Pineapple Energy Competitors $744.29 million $11.90 million -9.64

Pineapple Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pineapple Energy. Pineapple Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy’s rivals have a beta of 3.41, suggesting that their average share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pineapple Energy rivals beat Pineapple Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pineapple Energy, Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. The firm’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, including SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, provides homeowners and small businesses with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.