Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stock Position Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 37,762 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

