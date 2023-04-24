APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued on Friday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

APA stock opened at $37.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74. APA has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of APA by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

