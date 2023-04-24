Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

AIRC opened at $35.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.90. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

In related news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,525.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at $324,525.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,914,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $53,319,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,243,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,744,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

