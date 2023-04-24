Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives $46.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

ARQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

ARQT opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $86,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 369,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,726.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,573 shares of company stock valued at $619,390. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,438,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,066,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after buying an additional 338,487 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 219.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,389,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,556,000 after purchasing an additional 954,597 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 108.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 245,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $114,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

