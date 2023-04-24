Arista Networks (ANET) to Release Earnings on Monday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Arista Networks to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arista Networks to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $155.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.32 and a 200 day moving average of $133.66. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,045 shares of company stock worth $53,856,644 in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $287,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $264,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $263,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.